Tamil Nadu Elections: EC Orders Repolling at Velachery Booth After Corpn Staff Caught Carrying EVMs
1-MIN READ

Three Greater Chennai Corporation employees were caught by the public when they had tried to transport two EVMs and a VVPAT machine on two-wheelers on April 6 after polls in the state concluded.

Election Commission of India on Tuesday ordered repolling in ward no 92 in Velachery assembly constituency after three corporation workers were caught carrying EVMs and a VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler.

“On the basis of report of Returning Officer, Observers and taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares under Section 58 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Acr, 1951 that the poll taken on 6th April at polling No 92 of 26 Velachery Assembly constituency to be void," the statement read.

The public caught three Greater Chennai Corporation employees when they had tried to transport two EVMs and a VVPAT machine on two-wheelers on April 6 after polls in the state concluded. An inquiry was conducted and the staffers were suspended.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in an earlier statement had said the EVMs machines were not used for polling while the VVPAT machine recorded 15 votes.

first published:April 13, 2021, 22:06 IST