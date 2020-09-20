POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

EC Refers False Affidavit Plaints Against Maha CM, His Son and NCP MP Supriya Sule to CBDT

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The complaints against the Maharashtra CM and others were referred to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) a month ago and a reminder has been sent recently.

The Election Commission (EC) is learnt to have reminded the Central Board of Direct Taxes of its request to probe allegations of false affidavits filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his minister son Aaditya Thackeray and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, sources said.

The complaints were referred to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) a month ago and a reminder has been sent recently, they said. The CBDT has been requested to verify the assets and liabilities filed as part of their election affidavits.

At present, under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, a person found guilty of lying in the affidavit faces a six-month jail term, or fine, or both. Till June this year, the EC used to ask complainants to approach courts directly on issues of alleged false affidavits.

On June 16, the Commission had announced that it would take cognisance of complaints of incorrect or false information on criminal history, assets, liabilities and educational qualifications in election affidavits, and refer the mater to competent agencies on a case-by-case basis.

Next Story
Loading