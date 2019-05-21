English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Rejects Ashok Lavasa's Demand, Will Not Disclose Dissent in Cases of Model Code Violation
Lavasa has recused himself from MCC violation cases, saying his dissent was not being made part of the orders.
People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Rejecting the demand of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, the 'full commission' Tuesday ruled that dissents and minority views in EC orders in cases of model code violations would not be made public.
The dissent notes and minority views would remain part of records as it is the case now, the Election Commission (EC) said in a statement.
"In the meeting of the Election Commission held today regarding the issue of MCC (Model Code of Conduct), it was interalia decided that proceedings of the commission's meetings would be drawn, including the views of all the commission members.
"Thereafter, formal instructions to this effect would be issued in consonance with extant laws/rules, etc," the poll panel said in a statement.
Lavasa has recused himself from MCC violation cases, saying his dissent was not being made part of the orders.
He had given his dissent in some of the commission's clean chits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in complaints of MCC violations.
The EC had maintained that since the poll code violation cases are not quasi judicial in nature, they are not signed by the chief election commissioner (CEC) and fellow commissioners, and thus, the dissent cannot be made part of the order.
"Status quo will be maintained. Dissent will not be made public but would form part of EC records," explained an official.
As per the law governing the functioning of the EC, efforts should have an unanimity, but in the case of a dissent, a majority (2:1) view prevails.
The full commission comprises CEC Sunil Arora and fellow commissioners Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.
The dissent notes and minority views would remain part of records as it is the case now, the Election Commission (EC) said in a statement.
"In the meeting of the Election Commission held today regarding the issue of MCC (Model Code of Conduct), it was interalia decided that proceedings of the commission's meetings would be drawn, including the views of all the commission members.
"Thereafter, formal instructions to this effect would be issued in consonance with extant laws/rules, etc," the poll panel said in a statement.
Lavasa has recused himself from MCC violation cases, saying his dissent was not being made part of the orders.
He had given his dissent in some of the commission's clean chits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in complaints of MCC violations.
The EC had maintained that since the poll code violation cases are not quasi judicial in nature, they are not signed by the chief election commissioner (CEC) and fellow commissioners, and thus, the dissent cannot be made part of the order.
"Status quo will be maintained. Dissent will not be made public but would form part of EC records," explained an official.
As per the law governing the functioning of the EC, efforts should have an unanimity, but in the case of a dissent, a majority (2:1) view prevails.
The full commission comprises CEC Sunil Arora and fellow commissioners Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Hina's Achievements
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: VVPATs And Their Use
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 660H Review: Your Home Does Not Deserve This Air Purifier
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results