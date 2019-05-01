Take the pledge to vote

EC Rejects Nomination of SP’s Varanasi Candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav, Former BSF Jawan to Move SC

On Tuesday, the EC had served a notice to the SP’s Varanasi nominee directing him to procure a no-objection certificate from the Border Security Force (BSF).

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
EC Rejects Nomination of SP’s Varanasi Candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav, Former BSF Jawan to Move SC
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday cancelled the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi on grounds of ‘corruption or disloyalty’.

The statement issued by the Returning Officer of Varanasi, Surendra Singh, read, “A certificate issued by the Election Commission to the effect that a person having held office under the Government of India or under the Government of a State, has or has not been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be conclusive proof of the fact: Provided that no certificate to the effect that a person has been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be issued unless an opportunity of being heard has been given to the said person.”

The former BSF constable said, “My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce the evidence at 6.15pm yesterday (Tuesday). We have been told that we did not produce the evidence before 11am as asked, whereas we did submit the same. My nomination was still rejected. We will go to the Supreme Court.”

His counsel also said that they move the apex court over the rejection of nomination.

On Tuesday, the EC served a notice to the SP’s Varanasi nominee directing him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The poll body had asked Yadav to file his response by 11 am on Wednesday.

Yadav was dismissed from service in 2017 after he released a video on the alleged poor quality of food served to jawans.

As the candidate representing the SP-BSP opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav was locked in a high-stakes battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha constituency.
