EC Removes Bihar Excise Commissioner Before Polls, Holds Meeting with Political Parties on Covid-19 Prep

The Election Commission on Wednesday removed Bihar Excise Commissioner B Karthikey Dhanji from the post before the state assembly polls, while the seven-member poll panel headed by CEC Sunil Arora heard representatives of political parties on arrangements for conduct of elections during COVID-19 pandemic. The EC had announced three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during coronavirus pandemic.

The commission ordered removal of the 2008 batch IAS officer from the post of the excise commissioner with immediate effect for not presenting an effective action plan on preventive measures, an EC release said. The officer was also removed for the grossly inadequate preparedness during the review of enforcement agencies located in or headquartered in Bihar, an EC release said.

The poll panel which is here to fine-tune arrangements for the conduct of polls in the state amid surging COVID-19cases met representatives of political parties. The panel also held a meeting with police officials ofthe state.

Election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar are part of the high-level team to the state. The EC panel will hold a press conference on Thursday evening before winding up its three-day trip to the poll-bound Bihar, an official said.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Representatives of JD(U), BJP, RJD, Congress, CPI and LJP among others presented their views before the poll panel.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar headed JD(U) was represented by its leader in Lok Sabha, Rajiv Ranjan Singhalias Lalan Singh, party leader in Rajya Sabha R C P Singh and two state ministers Ashok Choudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha. Jha told .