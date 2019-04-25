Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

EC Lifts Suspension of Officer Who Checked PM's Convoy in Odisha, But Bars Him From Poll Duty

The Election Commission has also recommended the Karnataka government to initiate disciplinary action against the IAS officer.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EC Lifts Suspension of Officer Who Checked PM's Convoy in Odisha, But Bars Him From Poll Duty
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday revoked its suspension order of Mohammed Mohsin, who was removed from the post of general observer for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha’s Sambalpur earlier this month.

However, it has debarred Mohsin, a 1996 batch IAS officer from Karnataka cadre, from taking up any election duty till further orders and has also recommended the Karnataka government to initiate disciplinary action against the officer.

"It is a composite order which has been issued today (Thursday) based on the fact-finding report of Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma," a senior EC functionary said.

The EC’s order came hours after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stayed Mohsin’s suspension order.

The tribunal also issued notices to the EC as well as four others and directed them to respond within four weeks.

The EC had suspended Mohsin a day after he allegedly violated its instructions that SPG (Special Protection Group) protectees should not be checked. Mohsin had reportedly tried to check some luggage in Modi’s convoy on April 16 ahead of his rally in Sambalpur.

A few days later, Mohsin was transferred to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Bengaluru.

Mohsin, who moved the tribunal in Bengaluru, told the bench he had taken permission from an SPG official, who had agreed that Modi's helicopter could be videographed from a distance. However, the SPG later complained to the Election Commission.

The tribunal maintained that during an election process while reasonable assurances of protection and security must be made available to SPG protectees, it cannot be said "they are eligible for anything and everything”.

The CAT also took note of the plea of the applicant’s counsel who said there were news about heavy packages unloaded from prime minister's cavalcade being taken away in other vehicle. Questions were raised but apparently no action followed, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.