EC Lifts Suspension of Officer Who Checked PM's Convoy in Odisha, But Bars Him From Poll Duty

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday revoked its suspension order of Mohammed Mohsin, who was removed from the post of general observer for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha’s Sambalpur earlier this month.However, it has debarred Mohsin, a 1996 batch IAS officer from Karnataka cadre, from taking up any election duty till further orders and has also recommended the Karnataka government to initiate disciplinary action against the officer."It is a composite order which has been issued today (Thursday) based on the fact-finding report of Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma," a senior EC functionary said.The EC’s order came hours after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stayed Mohsin’s suspension order The tribunal also issued notices to the EC as well as four others and directed them to respond within four weeks.The EC had suspended Mohsin a day after he allegedly violated its instructions that SPG (Special Protection Group) protectees should not be checked. Mohsin had reportedly tried to check some luggage in Modi’s convoy on April 16 ahead of his rally in Sambalpur.A few days later, Mohsin was transferred to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Bengaluru.Mohsin, who moved the tribunal in Bengaluru, told the bench he had taken permission from an SPG official, who had agreed that Modi's helicopter could be videographed from a distance. However, the SPG later complained to the Election Commission.The tribunal maintained that during an election process while reasonable assurances of protection and security must be made available to SPG protectees, it cannot be said "they are eligible for anything and everything”.The CAT also took note of the plea of the applicant’s counsel who said there were news about heavy packages unloaded from prime minister's cavalcade being taken away in other vehicle. Questions were raised but apparently no action followed, it said.