English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Says Telangana Chief Minister KCR Made Communal Remarks, Violated Model Code
Election Commission said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao passed derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar last month.
File photo of Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, finding him prima facie guilty of allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar last month.
He has now been asked to furnish his reply by April 12 evening, failing which the Commission will take a decision "without any further reference to you".
The Commission said VHP state president M Rama Raju had filed a compliant which claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samathi chief "tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17."
The Commission has produced his remarks in Telugu but did not give English translation of the same. "The Commission is, prima facie, of the opinion that by making the aforesaid statement which has the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating existing differences between social and religious communities, and appealing to communal feelings, you have violated the ... the Model Code of Conduct," the notice served on Tuesday said.
The poll panel reminded Rao of the provision of the poll code which states that no party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic; and prohibits appeal to communal feelings for securing votes.
The model code came into force on March 10 when the schedule for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections was announced.
He has now been asked to furnish his reply by April 12 evening, failing which the Commission will take a decision "without any further reference to you".
The Commission said VHP state president M Rama Raju had filed a compliant which claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samathi chief "tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally at Karimnagar on March 17."
The Commission has produced his remarks in Telugu but did not give English translation of the same. "The Commission is, prima facie, of the opinion that by making the aforesaid statement which has the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating existing differences between social and religious communities, and appealing to communal feelings, you have violated the ... the Model Code of Conduct," the notice served on Tuesday said.
The poll panel reminded Rao of the provision of the poll code which states that no party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic; and prohibits appeal to communal feelings for securing votes.
The model code came into force on March 10 when the schedule for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections was announced.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff Makes a Roaring Entry for the 'Biggest College Event'
- Sonam Kapoor Dons Big Geeky Glasses, Husband Anand Ahuja Calls Her a Nerd
- IPL 2019 | Delhi Capitals to Hold Trials in Kolkata to Replace Injured Players
- IPL 2019 | Rohit Suffers Injury Scare Ahead of World Cup Squad Announcement
- Greta Thunberg Affect? 'Flight Shame' is Making Swedes Skip Air Travel
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results