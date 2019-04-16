English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Seeks Explanation from Azam Khan for His ‘Highly Objectionable’ Statements
Stating that the poll code clearly barred everyone from using religion or caste during electioneering, the EC said FIRs had been registered against the SP leader under several sections of the IPC and Representation of People Act.
File photo of SP leader Azam Khan.
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued a fresh show cause notice to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan with a list of his statements that violated the Model Code of Conduct and sought an explanation from him for the same within 24 hours of receiving the notice failing which the poll panel said it would take further action against him.
This came a day the EC banned from campaigning for 72 hours for his sexist jibe against actor-turned politician Jaya Prada who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Rampur.
The polling body, in its notice, has a detailed reference of the various “objectionable” speeches of Khan that he made at gatherings in places like Swar, Milak, Bilaspur and Rampur of Uttar Pradesh.
The EC said that while on one occasion, he had allegedly said "fascists are trying to kill me", on another occasion, he had allegedly claimed that the prime minister had killed Muslims.
He had also allegedly said criminals were occupying constitutional posts, in an apparent jibe at Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.
Stating that the poll code and Supreme Court clearly barred everyone from using religion or caste during electioneering, the EC said FIRs had been registered against the SP leader under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Representation of People Act.
The commission also stated that Khan had wilfully disobeyed the order of the Supreme Court regarding the same.
It said that according to Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, any person “promoting enmity between classes in connection with election” shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or both.
Khan had faced a similar UP-centric ban in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls for his inflammatory remarks.
