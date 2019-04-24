English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Seeks Explanation From Official For 'Incorrect Entry' Over Complaint Against PM's Balakot Remark
The Commission is examining the report from local poll authorities who have said that prima facie, the PM has violated EC's instructions against invoking armed forces in the election campaign.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission is examining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks urging youth to vote in the name of those who carried out Balakot air strikes, but its grievance redressal portal shows that the complaint has been "resolved".
Now, the Commission has sought an explanation from the concerned returning officer for the error.
"The status should have shown that the matter has been referred to Election Commission headquarters. But the entry reflected that the complaint as resolved ... it is being rectified," explained a senior EC functionary.
An explanation has been sought from the concerned official, the functionary said.
Addressing a rally in Ausa in Maharashtra's Latur on April 9, Modi said, "Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike."
"I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan. Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi had said.
One Mahendra Singh had lodged a complaint on EC's 'National Grievances Service' portal. The status shows that the complaint has been 'resolved'.
The Commission is examining the report from local poll authorities who have said that prima facie, the PM has violated EC's instructions against invoking armed forces in election campaign.
Yesterday, EC officials were asked at a press briefing as to why the complaint against PM and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were not available in the 'model code of conduct violation' section of the main EC website, Deputy EC Sandeep Saxena had said that the complaints are with the EC and their non-availability on the main website's MCC violation section does to mean the complaints have not been received.
The National Grievances Service portal is a stand-alone website created to help citizens lodge "election and non-election" complaints.
Now, the Commission has sought an explanation from the concerned returning officer for the error.
"The status should have shown that the matter has been referred to Election Commission headquarters. But the entry reflected that the complaint as resolved ... it is being rectified," explained a senior EC functionary.
An explanation has been sought from the concerned official, the functionary said.
Addressing a rally in Ausa in Maharashtra's Latur on April 9, Modi said, "Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike."
"I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan. Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi had said.
One Mahendra Singh had lodged a complaint on EC's 'National Grievances Service' portal. The status shows that the complaint has been 'resolved'.
The Commission is examining the report from local poll authorities who have said that prima facie, the PM has violated EC's instructions against invoking armed forces in election campaign.
Yesterday, EC officials were asked at a press briefing as to why the complaint against PM and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were not available in the 'model code of conduct violation' section of the main EC website, Deputy EC Sandeep Saxena had said that the complaints are with the EC and their non-availability on the main website's MCC violation section does to mean the complaints have not been received.
The National Grievances Service portal is a stand-alone website created to help citizens lodge "election and non-election" complaints.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Was in Tears: Indian Women’s Football Team Coach Maymol Rocky Shares Behind the Scenes of Myanmar Loss
- Ranveer Singh's Prophecy About Surveen Chawla's Baby Being A Rapper is the Strangest Thing Today
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
- Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark is Now a Relatable Internet Meme
- Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: God of Cricket and His Cars - BMW, Maruti, Ferrari & More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results