Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from Ghaziabad election office over CM Yogi Adityanath's speech, dubbing the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" (Modi's army).The CEO in Lucknow has asked for a factual report from District Election Office (DEO) Ghaziabad by Tuesday afternoon, an official said.Hitting out at opposition parties over a host of governance issues during a rally on Sunday, Adityanath, while campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh in Ghaziabad, said what was "impossible" for the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party is possible under the BJP rule."Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," he said.These comments left the Opposition up in arms with the Congress saying, "Adityanath's usurpation of Army's valour by calling it 'Modi's Army' is an insult to our martyrs as also to the valour and sacrifices of our bravehearts" and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressing "shock". CPI leader D Raja said also condemned Adityanath's remarks.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed the remarks as a "flagrant violation" of the institution of the Election Commission."From the Prime Minister to Chief Minister, they are trampling upon the mandate of the country, fearing imminent defeaty in 2019 elections. Adityanath is a zero performance chief minister. That's why he has to hide behind the sacrifices and valour of our armed forces to even face the people. He is guilty of the death of nearly 400 children, majority being in his own Parliamentary constituency and protecting people accused of rape like BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger," Surjewala alleged.