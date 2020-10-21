EC Issues Notice to Kamal Nath over 'Item' Remark about MP Minister, Gives 48 Hours to Clear Stand

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath over his "item" remark aimed at state minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi. Nath has been asked to clear his stand within 48 hours.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked if the Congress has a new faction in the state under Nath or is it the same grand old party led by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

“I am wondering it’s a Congress party of Sonia-Rahul Gandhi ji in MP or Kamal Nath ji has formed his own party -- Congress (K) in the state. The party workers are also facing a peculiar situation, whether to listen to Rahul Gandhi or to Kamal Nath in the state,” the BJP leader said.

Chouhan’s remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi expressed his disappointment with Nath’s use of the term ‘item’, calling it unfortunate.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief had initially refused to aplogise and called Rahul Gandhi’s statement “his personal opinion”, while trying to justify his remarks.

Earlier on Monday, Nath had issued an apology over same and said, "If somebody is hurt by my item remark, then I’m sorry for that."

On Wednesday, Chouhan said Nath is an egoistic person and the latest developments reveal is indiscipline. “He (Rahul Gandhi) is apologetic, but Kamal Nath is declining to seek forgiveness,” the chief minister said, adding this is not the first time that Nath has taken a stand different from that of the party’s central leadership.

“Earlier, he made Rahul Gandhi announce that farm loans will be waived in 10 days after coming to power, but did not fulfil the promise. He made Gandhi say he will offer Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance to jobless youths but later declined to do so,” the senior BJP leader said. “Now, he is (Nath) not paying heed to apology instructions, it’s nothing new," he said.

Quoting an Urdu couplet on division in hearts, Chouhan asked none knows who will side with Rahul Gandhi and who with Nath in the Congress.

Meanwhile, senior Congress functionary Manak Agrawal, a close aide of Digvijaya Singh, said Nath should have apologised (to Devi) after Rahul Gandhi slammed his remarks.

He also hit out at the former chief for not fulfilling the promises made ahead of the last Assembly elections. “If Nath’s government had fulfilled promises, the Congress could have been in power for five years,” said Agrawal.