1-min read

Hours After EC Ban Ends, Pragya Thakur Gets Fresh Notice for Campaigning During the Ban Period

The Election Commission had barred Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for three days for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Bhopal: Days after the Election Commission imposed a 72-hour campaign ban on BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Thakur, the district returning officer (DRO) Bhopal slapped another notice on the saffron leader, accusing her of campaigning during the ban period.

Responding to the fresh notice by the EC, Thakur said, “Main ek sanyasi hoon. Mandir, puja paath, aadhyatm, rashtra kalyan aur gau mata mere jivan ke aadhar hai … mujhe inse rokne wale apne jivan ke bare me sochen. (I am a seer and temples, prayers and spirituality are an integral part of my life. Those preventing me from these should care for their own lives).

She also resumed her poll campaign on Sunday morning after the ban ended.

The EC had on Wednesday barred Pragya Thakur from campaigning for three days for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition.

Issuing the directive, the panel said it "strongly condemned" her remarks" and "warned her "not to repeat the misconduct in future".

The ban came into force from 6 am on May 2.

Thakur has courted several controversies with her statements and have been issued notices by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Soon after being announced as the Bhopal candidate against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, she had said that Mumbai Anti-terror Squad chief Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as she had “cursed” him for torturing her. Thakur had also said that she was among those who had razed the Babri mosque.
