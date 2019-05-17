Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

EC Should Cancel Pragya Thakur's Candidature From Bhopal: Sheila Dikshit

Dikshit alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had 'handpicked' Thakur as a party Lok Sabha candidate and said they should also be held 'morally accountable' for her 'highly condemnable statement'.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EC Should Cancel Pragya Thakur's Candidature From Bhopal: Sheila Dikshit
File photo of Sheila Dikshit. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress veteran and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Friday demanded that the Election Commission "cancel" Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature from Bhopal for calling Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse a "patriot".

Dikshit alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had "handpicked" Thakur as a party Lok Sabha candidate and said they should also be held "morally accountable" for her "highly condemnable statement".

Prime Minister Modi Friday said he will never forgive Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi by calling his assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot.

"The Election Commission should cancel the candidature of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Thakur for terming Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse as a patriot," Dikshit, who contested the Lok Sabha elections from the North East Delhi seat, said.

"Modi and Shah should have withdrawn her candidature themselves for her toxic statement," she said in a statement.

Dikshit also said it was shameful that Thakur despite her "deplorable statement" was not "condemned" by any top leader of the BJP.

"Such a person not only does not deserve to contest the parliamentary election, but she is also unfit to be part of a civil society," said the Delhi Congress president.

During a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Agar town, Thakur had said Godse was a patriot and will remain a patriot.

BJP president Amit Shah Friday came out strongly against the controversial remarks of his party leaders, including Pragya Singh Thakur, over Nathuram Godse, saying the BJP has taken serious note of their statements, which are against its ideology.

Shah has asked the party's disciplinary committee to submit a report on the issue in 10 days for further action.

The BJP chief also said these comments were their personal statements and had no link with the party.

As campaigning for the 2019 general elections ended on Friday, the BJP was pushed to corner and forced to ask three of its leaders to explain their comments on Godse.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram