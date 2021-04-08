politics

EC Should Stop Mamata from Campaigning for Vitriolic and Communal Speeches: Babul Supriyo

File photo of Union Minister Babul Supriyo. (PTI)

Despite being a chief minister, the kind of comments that Mamata Banerjee is making is shameful, said Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who is trying his luck from the Tollygunge assembly seat, feels Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be barred from campaigning for making “vitriolic and communal" speeches and taking Bengal’s political discourse to an “all-time low". Supriyo, one of most suave faces of the BJP in Bengal and the Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, rejected opposition claim of having been “demoted" after being fielded for the assembly election, and said he himself wanted to contest the poll against a “formidable opposition and not a weak one".

“Despite being a chief minister, the kind of comments that Mamata Banerjee is making is shameful. Through her vitriolic speeches and the communal campaign, she has taken the political discourse to an all-time low. The EC should ban her from campaigning for the entire election," Supriyo said.

first published:April 08, 2021, 14:49 IST