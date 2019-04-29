English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Show-cause Notice to BJP's Begusarai Candidate Giriraj Singh for 'Three Handspans for Grave' Remark
The EC said that prima facie, it looks like Giriraj Singh has violated provisions of the model code and directions of the Supreme Court which had said that religion cannot be used while making statements during campaigning.
File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission Monday issued a show-cause notice to Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh for his communal remarks.
The EC said, prima facie, Singh has violated provisions of the model code and directions of the Supreme Court which had said that religion cannot be used while making statements during campaigning.
He has been given 24 hours to respond to the notice.
Taking suo motu cognizance, the Begusarai district administration in Bihar had on April 25 booked Singh for violating the model code of conduct and the Representation of the People Act by making controversial remarks against Muslims at a rally on April 24, where BJP president Amit Shah was also present.
Addressing the rally in Begusarai, Singh had said in Hindi, "Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them.
My ancestors died at the Simaria Ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space."
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he was barred from campaigning in Bihar and Jharkhand for communal remarks.
