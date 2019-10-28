Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

EC Starts Work on Guidelines to Allow Postal Ballot for Octogenarians, Differently Abled

The move comes days after the Law Ministry amended Conduct of Election Rules allowing "absentee voters" of essential services, senior citizens of more than 80 years of age and people with disabilities.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
EC Starts Work on Guidelines to Allow Postal Ballot for Octogenarians, Differently Abled
Logo of the Election Commission of India.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday said it has started working on detailed guidelines to allow those above 80 years of age and people with disabilities to use postal ballot to cast their vote.

The move comes days after the Law Ministry amended Conduct of Election Rules allowing "absentee voters" of essential services, senior citizens of more than 80 years of age and people with disabilities.

Absentee voter refers to a vote cast by someone who is unable to go to the polling station. Officials said that in both these categories there are people who are unable to reach the polling stations and thus are unable to cast their votes.

"This will enable people from these two categories to cast their votes with ease and will also thus increase the voter turnout," an official said.

The planned guidelines will include the identification of such voters, the manner of outreach, the methods of collection as well as voting in the specified centres in each constituency, the Commission said.

The Commission had suggested these changes to the Law Ministry in September this year.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, about 60.14 per cent absentee voters had cast their vote through e-postal ballot while in the 2014 general election, this figure was just 4 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram