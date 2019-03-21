English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EC Tells HC that Madurai Poll Date Cannot be Changed, Court Reserves Order for Friday
The EC has extended the timing of polling by two hours on April 18 in Madurai after concerned persons filed petitions in court that the election date clashed with the famous Chitirai Festival.
The Election Commission has barred poll-bound states from announcing any schemes as a model code of conduct.(Representative Image)
The Election Commission informed the Madras High Court that it can't change the elections date of April 18 in Madurai constituency.
When the case was heard today, the Election Commission told the High Court that the timing of the polling has been extended by two hours on the day Tamil Nadu goes to polls to ensure that the polling percentage is not impacted because of the festival season.
EC informed the court that all the necessary arrangements will be made on the day of polling in Madurai constituency.
A batch of petitions were filed against the Election Commission for holding Lok Sabha Election on April 18 as it coincides with the famous 'Chitirai Festival' when lakhs of people will throng to the temple witness the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai.
Petitioners wanted elections in Madurai constituency to be postponed to another date.
The court will deliver its verdict tomorrow on whether the election in Madurai constituency will be postponed or whether it will happen along with elections in other constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
