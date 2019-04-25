EC to Deploy 580 Companies of Central Forces in Bengal for Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

With an objective to cover 100 per cent of election booths in West Bengal for the fourth phase of polling, there will be deployment of 580 companies of central forces, a senior official said on Thursday."We expect this will enable us to cover as many as 100 per cent of the polling stations by central forces," the Election Commission official told PTI. The fourth phase on April 29 will see deployment of over 200 companies more as compared to the number in the third phase.During the first phase, the EC had deputed central forces at 50 per cent of the booths, which was increased to 92 per cent in the third phase of polling held on April 23. On Monday, eight Lok Sabha constituencies — Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum will go to polls.Special emphasis will be given to Asansol, which shares its border with Bihar, an EC source said. Meanwhile, the commission served a showcause notice on Wednesday to Trinamool Congress MLA from Chakdah Ratna Ghosh Kar, for making derogatory remarks in reply to a report sought by the EC, he said.The EC had asked for a report from the District Magistrate of Nadia on April 17, in connection with Ghosh Kar's alleged objectionable remarks about the central forces. "Her replies to the commission were highly derogatory in nature, and now it (EC) has showcaused her," the source said.