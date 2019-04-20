Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

EC to Issue Notice to Pragya Thakur on Her Remarks Against Hemant Karkare

Out on bail, Pragya Thakur has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the 2008 case but is still facing trial under other criminal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
EC to Issue Notice to Pragya Thakur on Her Remarks Against Hemant Karkare
File photo of BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.
Loading...
Bhopal: The Election Commission (EC) is going to issue a notice to Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur over her remarks against police officer Hemant Karkare, who was killed in the 26/11 terror attack, an officer said Saturday.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal on Thursday night, Thakur had claimed that Karkare died during the attacks as she "cursed" him for torturing her.

However, after her remarks kicked up a row, she tendered an apology on Friday.

"We took suo motu cognisance of the statement and sought a report from the assistant returning officer (ARO) on the matter. We got the report this morning and we are going to issue notices, which are returnable within 24 hours, to the organiser of the programme and the person who made the statement," District Election Officer and Bhopal Collector Sudam Khade told PTI.

"We are going to send the ARO report to the EC," he said.

Khade said that the organiser of the event had been given permission on certain conditions as the model code of conduct was in force.

According to another EC official, as per the conditions set before giving permission to the event, use of objectionable language to defame a particular person had been prohibited.

Out on bail, Thakur (48) has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the 2008 case but is still facing trial under other criminal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The BJP on Wednesday fielded her from the Bhopal seat, where she is set to have a direct contest with Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.

Her statement against Karkare raised a political storm Friday with opposition parties attacking the BJP and the Congress demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the saffron party distanced itself from her comments, saying it was her "personal view" which she might have made "due to years of physical and mental torture".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram