‘EC Took Responsibility to Make Mamata Win’: BJP Questions Election Body’s Role in Bengal Bypolls

The BJP in West Bengal on Friday accused the Election Commission of changing its attitude towards the party within four months and claimed that the election body had undertaken the “responsibility of making Mamata mamata win”.

“The commission had the responsibility to make Mamata win and stop the BJP. There was an attack on me, MP Arjun Singh and BJP President … nothing happened. The commission therefore was not taking our complaint,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP National Vice President, on Friday morning.

Just before the polls, Arjun Singh told News18 that he was not happy with the role of question. Three months ago, the TMC used to complain against the EC and this time the picture was different. On Thursday, the number of complains made by TMC was less than that of the BJP.

The final vote percentage of Bhabanipur is 57.09 per cent. The vote percentage of the April Assembly poll was 61.36 .

Following is the poll percentage data of Bhabanipur since 2011:

In 2011, 44 per cent votes were polled and the TMC margin was 53,000 (approx).

In 2016, 67 per cent votes were polled and the TMC margin was 25,000 (approx).

In 2021, 61.36 per cent votes were polled and the TMC margin was 28,000 (approx).

The counting of votes will be held on October 3. The TMC is confident that it will win more than 50,000 votes and the BJP, too, is claiming that it will win in Bhabanipur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.