EC Working on Modi's Instructions, Says Chandrababu Naidu Minutes After Meeting Poll Panel Chief
Raising questions on the poll panel's independence and impartiality, Naidu said that the level playing field — an essential attribute of democracy — 'now stands disturbed'.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu after a meeting with EC officials.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Election Commission officials to complain about widespread EVM malfunctioning and violence during the first phase of voting in the state on April 11.
Raising questions on the poll panel's independence and impartiality, Naidu told reporters outside the EC headquarters that the level playing field — an essential attribute of democracy — "now stands disturbed".
The Chief Minister was speaking after his meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.
Naidu said officials in Andhra were being transferred in an arbitrary manner and the Chief Secretary has been replaced by a person, who was accused along with YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in a case.
“The government of India is interfering through the EC. We have complained against EVMs earlier as well. The EC is an autonomous body, but they are working at the instructions of Modi… The transfer of officers in Andhra Pradesh is unjustified,” he said.
Recalling that all the opposition parties had demanded for 50 per cent matching of EVMs with VVPATs, Naidu said that increasing that number from one to five by the Supreme Court was "insufficient".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
