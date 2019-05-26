English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
EC Yet to Receive Tally of Mandatory Matching of Paper Trail Machine Slips
Paper slips of more than 20,600 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were counted in more than 4,000 assembly segments.
Image for representation purpose only
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission is yet to receive a final tally of mandatory matching of paper trail machine slips with EVM results of five randomly picked polling booths in each assembly segment across all constituencies. But a top EC official said Saturday that no discrepancy has been reported from any of the 542 constituencies.
Paper slips of more than 20,600 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were counted in more than 4,000 assembly segments.
After VVPATs were introduced, no discrepancy in the tallying of votes polled through EVMs have been reported in the previous assembly elections.
It is for the first time that the matching of paper trail machines slips with voting machines was held in a Lok Sabha election. Elections in the Vellore constituency of Tamil Nadu were cancelled by the EC citing excessive use of money power. No new date has so far been announced by the EC.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Paper slips of more than 20,600 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were counted in more than 4,000 assembly segments.
After VVPATs were introduced, no discrepancy in the tallying of votes polled through EVMs have been reported in the previous assembly elections.
It is for the first time that the matching of paper trail machines slips with voting machines was held in a Lok Sabha election. Elections in the Vellore constituency of Tamil Nadu were cancelled by the EC citing excessive use of money power. No new date has so far been announced by the EC.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Stopped Furious Abhishek Bachchan From Reacting to Vivek Oberoi's Meme?
- Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Former Spinner Monty Panesar Admits England Players Tampered With Ball
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results