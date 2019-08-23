'Economy in ICU', But Govt Issuing 'Look Out Notice' to Those Backing Civil Liberties, Says Kapil Sibal
His jibe at the government for issuing a 'look out' notice was an obvious reference to probe agencies issuing such a notice for party colleague P Chidambaram and arresting him.
File photo of Congress leader Kapil Sibal.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying the "economy is in ICU" and the Modi dispensation has issued a "look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties.
His jibe at the government for issuing a "look out" notice was an obvious reference to probe agencies issuing such a notice for party colleague P Chidambaram and arresting him.
The special CBI court on Thursday sent former finance minister Chidambaram to CBI custody for four days till August 26 in the INX Media corruption case.
"The events of the last few weeks have shown that both, the economy and the cause of liberty, need a stimulus package," said Sibal, who also represented Chidambaram in court.
"The economy is in ICU and government has issued a 'look out notice' for all those defending civil liberties," he said in a tweet.
