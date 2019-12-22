Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Economy 'Virtually Destroyed', CAA Brought in to Divert Attention: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhliesh Yadav said people were made to stand in line to withdraw cash during the demonetisation exercise and now they will have to stand in queue for their rights due to National Register of Citizens.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 22, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to "divert the attention" from the "virtually destroyed" economy and rising unemployment.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said people were made to stand in line to withdraw cash during the demonetisation exercise and now they will have to stand in queue for their rights due to National Register of Citizens.

"The economy is in dire straits, has been virtually destroyed, unemployment is at an all-time high. To divert the attention from these issues, CAA was enacted," he told reporters.

“This is a game of BJP, they have upset the people from North-east to Bengal to Lucknow. People have come out to save the constitution. Our CM is now threatening people openly calling for ‘Revenge’. How can you expect the police to be fair when CM is asking them to take revenge?”

“We have always opposed such black laws and we will always oppose such laws. The govt has failed to bring any investment and now at a time when such environment is created even the multi-national companies are fleeing from the country,” added the SP chief.

“This is all done to divert the attention of the people. Rioters today are sitting in power. The riots and violence are done today to benefit the people sitting in power. If the govt is identifying people involved in rioting then govt should also look at the videos in which police are seen damaging public property,” said Yadav.

