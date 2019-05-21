Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

EC's Silence on EVMs Being Switched is Worrying, Says Mehbooba Mufti

Reacting to exit polls predicting a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA in the next Lok Sabha, Mehbooba Mufti said a poll victory of the saffron party should not deter the resolve of people to fight for what is right.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
EC's Silence on EVMs Being Switched is Worrying, Says Mehbooba Mufti
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the silence of the Election Commission (EC) was worrying even after "evidence" had come to the fore that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls were being switched.

"Worrying that despite solid evidence about EVMs being switched, @ECISVEEP hasnt clarified any of these concerns. A farcical wave backed by dubious exit polls followed by manipulating EVMs is another Balakot in the making," she said in a tweet.

Reacting to exit polls predicting a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA in the next Lok Sabha, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said a poll victory of the saffron party should not deter the resolve of people to fight for what is right.

"BJP winning or losing isn't the end of the world. True that institutions were subverted & press standards plummeted. Yet many in the system & journalists with integrity stood up & raised their voices. Hope these results don't deter their resolve to fight for what's right," Mehbooba said.
