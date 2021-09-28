CHANGE LANGUAGE
ED Arrests Aide of Shiv Sena MP in Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Aide of Shiv Sena MP in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said. Saeed Khan was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced before a local court here for further custody by the agency.

The arrest pertains to a case of money laundering related to alleged financial irregularities in certain trusts linked to Gawali, a Member of Parliament from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat. The agency had last month conducted searches at multiple premises in Yavatmal, Washim and Mumbai in this case.

The ED case is based on a Maharashtra police FIR against some accused related to a Rs 18 alleged crore fraud and some linked irregularities.

first published:September 28, 2021, 13:18 IST