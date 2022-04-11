CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka
Home » News » Politics » ED Examines Congress Leader Kharge in National Herald Case
1-MIN READ

ED Examines Congress Leader Kharge in National Herald Case

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Credits: ANI/File)

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Credits: ANI/File)

Mallikarjun Kharge's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, officials said

The ED on Monday examined senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case, officials said.

The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was summoned to appear before the federal agency with regard to the probe, they said.

His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the investigation, officials said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 11, 2022, 13:18 IST