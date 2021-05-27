ED Files Chargesheet Against Congress MP Revanth Reddy, Others in Cash for Vote Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy for his alleged involvement in cash for vote case.

The ED has also filed charges against Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Sebastian, Udaya Sinha, Mathaiaha and Vem Krishna Keertan.

The ED, which conducted probe based on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chargesheet, has filed the chargesheet in the Nampally Metropolitan Sessions Court. As per the chargesheet, the ACB had caught Revanth Reddy red-handed while he was paying Rs 50 lakh bribe to Stephenson.

It is being said in the chargesheet that the bribe was offered to vote in favour of TDP candidate Vem Narender Reddy in the Telangana Legislative Council elections that were held on June 1, 2015.

Stephenson accused Revanth Reddy of offering Rs 2 crore and a flight ticket to leave the country. The initial payment of Rs 50 lakh was paid and the remaining was promised after voting. The ACB has captured the complete conversation and exchange of money on camera.

The ACB had filed a chargesheet against Revanth Reddy and others under the criminal conspiracy and Prevention of Corruption Act.

An audiotape of the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu was circulated in social media and had created a sensation at that time. The chargesheet also mentioned the name of Naidu but not as an accused. ​

