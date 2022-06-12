ED Notice to Gandhis Vendetta Politics, but Rahul to Appear Before Agency on Monday Morning: Digvijaya

Accusing the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said party leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Monday morning in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The ED had issued summons to Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal. “Rahul Gandhi will go to the ED office on Monday morning from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. Congress MPs and working committee members will be present at the party office at 9.30 am on Monday,” Singh told reporters here at a press conference. When asked if the Congress MPs and working committee members would take out march to the ED office along with Gandhi, he said no decision has been taken on that yet.

“The AICC will discuss with the local administration, after which it will be decided if some leaders will go with him (Gandhi) or not,” Singh said. The ED had closed the case in 2015 after finding that there was no truth in it, he claimed. “No FIR has been registered so far in this case. There is no proof…This is an effort to put political pressure on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. This is politics of pressurising. It has become the habit of the present regime to frame false cases for political vendetta,” Singh said. The Rajya Sabha member said that the Gandhi family never bowed before the British. “Will the family whose two members attained martyrdom for the country be afraid of such summons and fake cases? They won’t be afraid. This case will be faced and fought strongly,” he said. Sonia Gandhi was also asked to appear before the ED in this case. However, she tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. Officials said the agency wants to record the statements of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

