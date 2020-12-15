ED Notice to Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik is Pervert Politics: Uddhav Thackeray Hits out at Fadnavis

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) notice to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his family members is a part of pervert politics, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on the last day of winter session on Tuesday.

"You speak of undeclared emergency. What are you doing? Will you put ED behind Pratap (Sarnaik) for filing breach of privilege motion against your favourite person? We cannot tolerate this. We will not take it lying down," the CM told Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis.

"After he was sent a notice, his family members too were dragged into it. When he went to the Supreme Court for relief, the ED sent a notice to his other son. Thankfully he does not have a grandson yet. Else, he too would have been issued a notice. Even now, the ED may issue notice to the unborn grandson, saying he should be presented in front of the agency as soon as he is born," Thackeray said.

Targeting the BJP leader and former chief minister further, Thackeray said the location of Metro carshed was moved out of Aarey to save a unique urban jungle, which no other city, anywhere in the world has.

Referring to the criticism over his decision to shift the carshed project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg and the legal battle between the state government and the Centre over ownership of the salt pan land, Thackeray said the land in Kanjur belongs to the state. "Politics shouldn't come in the way of the development of the city. More than ownership, what is important is how the project will benefit," he said.