ED Questions Abhishek Banerjee for 9 Hours in Coal Theft Case

It was 10.57 am when TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee entered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi for questioning in coal theft case. As he entered, he said, “They are doing their job and I am here to cooperate with their investigation. People of the country will decide.”

Banerjee came out after 9 hours of questioning at 7.57 pm and he said it was “totally political".

Banerjee said he will follow law of the land and will cooperate with agencies, likewise while he entered the ED office his statement was very crisp and short but when he came out it was political and the aggression mood was on.

He showed off that even he was questioned for 9 hours, he was in an offensive mood not on a defensive. He said, “If BJP feels that doing all this, TMC will get scared and sit down like other parties, especially like the Congress then they are mistaken. We will go to every State and take BJP head-on. The BJP tyranny will be defeated. Their resources will fall flat and come what may, we will defeat them in 2024.”

He went on to say, “We will give up our life but will not bow down and we will not sell our spine.”

It was almost like an election speech which he gave stressing all points.

Interestingly, he hit out at Congress too on a day when the party is in two minds to field a candidate in Bhawanipur. He said that 25 MLAs of BJP are keeping in touch with them and TMC is not keen on taking them. It was BJP it’s was Congress and it was also the projection of compulsion of investigative agencies that he tried to show. As he said, “I don’t blame the officers they also have to work but I can say BJP who are making agency work, are also not happy."

Suvendu Adhikari stated in Bankura, “I am standing in Bankura coal belt and everybody knows what has happened."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharjya said, “If he feels that political vendetta is on then they should approach the court. Let them do campaign against Modi, people will answer."

