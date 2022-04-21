ED Submits Charge Sheet Against Maha Minister Nawab Malik in Property Case Linked to Dawood Ibrahim

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted a charge sheet against Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, was arrested on February 23 in the case, and is currently in judicial custody.

The over-5,000-page charge sheet was submitted in the court's registry, ED lawyers said. The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases will take cognizance of the charge sheet after verification of the documents, they said. The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

