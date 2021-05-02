Edappadi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Edappadi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

86. Edappadi (एडापडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Edappadi is part of 15. Salem Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,85,205 eligible electors, of which 1,45,081 were male, 1,40,101 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Edappadi in 2021 is 966.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,61,304 eligible electors, of which 1,33,877 were male, 1,27,415 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,070 eligible electors, of which 1,12,259 were male, 1,04,811 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Edappadi in 2016 was 167. In 2011, there were 167.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Palaniswami. K of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Annadurai. N of PMK by a margin of 42,022 votes which was 18.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.74% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Palaniswami.K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Karthe.M of PMK by a margin of 34,738 votes which was 18.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.38% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 86. Edappadi Assembly segment of Salem Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Salem Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Edappadi are: Sambathkumar T (DMK), Palaniswami K (AIADMK), Jamuna A (BSP), Eswari P (APOI), Gunasekaran K N (MIPA), Suriyamoorthy S (MGRMK), Thasapparaj D (MNM), Pookadai Sekar N (AMMK), Mani C (DMKM), Manikandan R (TNIK), Shrirathna (NTK), Agni Sriramachandran N (IND), Eswaramurthy N (IND), Eswaramoorthy P (IND), Iyyappan P (IND), Kathiravan V (IND), L Kathiresan (IND), Guheshkumar M (IND), Shanmugam G (IND), Sownthararajan G (IND), Dr K Padmarajan (IND), Palanisamy A (IND), Balasubramaniam J (IND), Balamurugan M (IND), Murugan M (IND), Lakshmi G (IND), Loganathan S (IND), Stalin A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.64%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.41%, while it was 85.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 86. Edappadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 310. In 2011 there were 257 polling stations.

EXTENT:

86. Edappadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Edappadi Taluk Mettur Taluk (Part) Veerakkal, Kuttapatti, Mallikuttappatti, Chinnasoragai, Periyasoragai, Dasagappatti, Vanavasi, Soorappalli, Thoramangalam and Karikkapatti villages. Nangavalli (TP), Vanavasi (TP), Avadattur (CT) and Jalakandapuram (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Edappadi is 455 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Edappadi is: 11°37’57.0"N 77°50’48.8"E.

