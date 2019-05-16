Take the pledge to vote

Eggs, Stones Thrown at Meeting Addressed by Kamal Haasan in Aravakurichi

Kamal Haasan was escorted to safety while MNM workers roughed up the two persons suspected to have hurled stones and eggs.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 11:15 PM IST
Eggs, Stones Thrown at Meeting Addressed by Kamal Haasan in Aravakurichi
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Aravakurichi: Tension prevailed at a public meeting of Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan here Thursday after two unidentified persons allegedly hurled eggs and stones at the dais, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Coimbatore district denied permission for the actor to undertake campaign for the Sulur bypoll on Friday.

No one was injured in the incident at Aravakurichi which happened when Haasan was getting off the stage after completing his address. He was escorted to safety, police said. MNM workers roughed up the two persons suspected to have hurled stones and eggs, before police rescued them and took then away for questioning.

MNM workers staged a protest but police officials held talks with them. The incident comes a day after footwear was hurled towards a vehicle from which Haasan was addressing an election meeting in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening.

Haasan, founder of new political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), kicked up a controversy this week with his comment that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", a
reference to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Police said permission has not been granted for Haasan to undertake the bypoll campaign in Sulur in Coimbatore in the backdrop of the ongoing controversy.
