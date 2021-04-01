Egmore Candidate List: Key Contests in Egmore Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Egmore constituency are: B. John Pandian of TMMK, I. Paranthamen of DMK, T. Prabhu of DMDK, Priyadarshini o

Egmore Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Egmore seat is part of the Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ravichandran K.S of DMK won from this seat beating Parithi Ellamvazhuthi E of ADMK by a margin of 10,679 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Nallathambi K of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Parithi Ellamvzuthi of DMK by a margin of 202 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai central Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Egmore Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Egmore constituency are: B. John Pandian of TMMK, I. Paranthamen of DMK, T. Prabhu of DMDK, Priyadarshini of MNM, Geetha Lakshmi of NTK