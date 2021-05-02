Egmore Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Egmore Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

16. Egmore (एग्मोर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Egmore is part of 4. Chennai central Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.84%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,93,140 eligible electors, of which 95,705 were male, 97,382 female and 53 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Egmore in 2021 is 1018.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,91,494 eligible electors, of which 95,104 were male, 96,353 female and 37 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,759 eligible electors, of which 82,375 were male, 82,384 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Egmore in 2016 was 43. In 2011, there were 42.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ravichandran K.S of DMK won in this seat by defeating Parithi Ellamvazhuthi E of AIADMK by a margin of 10,679 votes which was 8.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.64% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nallathambi K of DMDK won in this seat defeating Parithi Ellamvzuthi of DMK by a margin of 202 votes which was 0.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 46.23% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 16. Egmore Assembly segment of Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai central Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Egmore are: K P Sundaraprathaban (BSP), I Paranthamen (DMK), T Prabhu (DMDK), B John Pandian (AIADMK), P Geetha Lakshmi (NTK), J Chandrakala (LJP), U Priyadarsini (MNM), R Revanth (AMAK), G Sheeja (NINIK), N Aravinth Kumar (IND), V Eswaran (IND), M Uthayakumar (IND), Dr N Gunasekar (IND), V Sekar (IND), A Paranthaman (IND), V Prabhu (IND), G R Rajendran (IND), S Jayakalpana (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.29%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 63.01%, while it was 68.06% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 16. Egmore constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 169. In 2011 there were 178 polling stations.

EXTENT:

16. Egmore constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No.42, 45 to 47, 61, 71, 72 and 100 to 106.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Egmore is 8 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Egmore is: 13°04’45.5"N 80°15’24.5"E.

