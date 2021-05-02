Egra Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

218. Egra (युग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Odisha (Baleshwar District). Egra is part of 34. Medinipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,84,277 eligible electors, of which 1,46,441 were male, 1,37,836 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Egra in 2021 is 941.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,60,254 eligible electors, of which 1,35,061 were male, 1,25,192 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,399 eligible electors, of which 1,15,287 were male, 1,04,112 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Egra in 2016 was 417. In 2011, there were 279.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Das Samares of TMC won in this seat by defeating Shaikh Mahmud Hossain of DSPP by a margin of 25,956 votes which was 11.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.31% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Das Samares of TMC won in this seat defeating Hrishikesh Paria of DSPP by a margin of 15,953 votes which was 8.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.57% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 218. Egra Assembly segment of Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Egra are: Arup Dash (BJP), Tarun Kumar Maity (TMC), Manas Kumar Karmahapatra (INC), Jagadis Sau (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.92%, while it was 87.73% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 394 polling stations in 218. Egra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 304. In 2011 there were 284 polling stations.

EXTENT:

218. Egra constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Egra-I, 2. Egra (M), 3. Basudevpur, Deshbandhu, Dubda, Manjusree, Paniparul, Sarbaday and Bibekananda GPs of CDB Egra-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Egra is 376 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Egra is: 21°50’02.8"N 87°32’00.6"E.

