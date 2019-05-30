Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Eight Foreign Leaders Attend PM Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony at Rashtrapti Bhawan

Prime Minister Modi and a team of 57 ministers were sworn-in by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony attended by around 8,000 guests.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
Eight Foreign Leaders Attend PM Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony at Rashtrapti Bhawan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with dignitaries in a group photograph after the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI5_30_2019_000206B)
New Delhi: President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering were among the foreign leaders who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Special Envoy of Thailand Grisada Boonrach also graced the ceremony at the majestic forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov, the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended the ceremony.

Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov, the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended the ceremony.

India invited leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries as well as Jeenbekov and Jugnauth.

Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

In 2014, Modi had invited all SAARC leaders, including the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony, in a major initiative to reach out to the neighbourhood.

However, this time, the BIMSTEC leaders were invited, seen as an attempt to avoid inviting Pakistan for the event.
Founded in 1997, BIMSTEC currently represents over 1.5 billion people and having a combined gross domestic product of USD 3.5 trillion.
