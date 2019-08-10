Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Eight Months after Taking Charge in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath Shifts to Chief Minister's House

Several alterations were made in the building in accordance with 'vastu shastra' before Nath shifted base to the Chief Minister's House from his government bungalow allotted in Shyamala Hills, which is a stone’s throw from the new abode.

Vivek Trivedi

August 10, 2019
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath at the News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019 in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: News18)
Bhopal: Eight months after returning to power in Madhya Pradesh with the Congress, Chief Minister Kamal Nath finally shifted to the official residence on Saturday.

Besides routine renovation, the changes include the arrangement of entry gates. Visitors for public hearing are now supposed to enter the complex from the east gate.

A staff block has been built adjoining Nath’s cabin in the complex. The new wing has rooms for his secretaries and assistants. The complex now has separate rooms for the principal secretary, SP, officers on special duty, and other officials. The complex now is also equipped with a convention hall that can seat 75.

Video surveillance facility has been added to the security system, with the chief security officer now having his own cabin.

The complex now also has a dedicated public grievance redressal room. Different waiting chambers have been built for VVIPs, VIPs and the general public.

After assuming office as Congress president in May 2018, Nath had shifted base to 9, Civil Lines, Shyamala Hills. It was the house allotted to him by the government in his capacity of MP. Until then, Nath remained mostly in New Delhi and his visits to Bhopal were infrequent till he assumed office as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in May last year.

However, in the run-up to his appointment as PCC chief, the bungalow was given a face-lift, albeit a secret one, for months.

Even after assuming office as chief minister on December 17 last year, Nath chose to stay at his old bungalow and continued to function officially from the residence.

