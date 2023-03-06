Eight NPP MLAs to be Part of New Meghalaya Cabinet; Swearing-in Ceremony on Tuesday

Four National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs each from Garo Hills and Khasi Jaintia Hills will be accommodated in the new Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya cabinet. The council of Ministers along with the Chief Minister will take oath on Tuesday.

NPP national president Sangma said that out of 12 cabinet berths, his party will get eight in the newly-formed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA-2) while two berths will go to the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each for the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters after a meeting to discuss the alliance, Sangma said it is unanimously decided to call the new alliance “Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA 2.0)".

Handed over the letter of support to Hon’ble Governor, Sh. Shri Phagu Chauhan Ji from UDP and PDF to form the Government in alliance with the NPP . pic.twitter.com/a1spSGX3KQ— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 6, 2023

When asked about the chairman of the alliance, Sangma said that PDF will not be included in the cabinet. “Out of these 12 cabinet berths, four including the Chief Minister will be from the Garo Hills region and eight of the cabinet ministers will be from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions," he said.

He also said that a resolution was also passed within the party regarding the candidature for the Speaker’s post and the election.

Meanwhile, UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh said despite trying to form a regional party government in Meghalaya backed by TMC and Congress, they fall short of numbers. “We made an attempt to form the government since all the political parties wanted us to take the lead but at the end of the day we don’t have numbers with us to go ahead with this," Lyngdoh said.

When asked about the MDA 2 government, he said, “What we are looking at is more stability and the government should perform and we have discussed it in length before joining. As of now we feel we have taken the right decision by joining the NPP-led alliance."

On the performance of UDP, he said, “Whatever we were expecting it was less than that but nevertheless we could add up five more seats this time."

