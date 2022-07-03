Either Come Together or Tell People You Can't Fight for Their Cause: Rajbhar to SP, BSP

The SP and the BSP should come together or tell the deprived sections that they can’t fight for their cause, said Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar as he blamed both parties for the suffering of the poor.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had earlier contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together but later parted ways.

”Why are they betraying them by posing as their well-wishers. I think when both are fighting for them, why are they contesting separately,” said Rajbhar, whose party is an ally of the SP.

”Either they should come together or tell the ’samaj’ (communities) that they cannot fight for their cause,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.