‘Ek Muttho Chaal’: Nadda to Launch Mega Farmer Outreach in Bengal on January 9

BJP president JP Nadda is set to launch ‘ek mutho chaal’ campaign in West Bengal to counter the Trinamool Congress’ “anti-farmer” allegation against Narendra Modi government in view of the ongoing protests by the farming community.

As part of the campaign, which translates to ‘a handful of rice’, BJP workers will visit every farmer household across 48,000 villages in the state to collect rice. Nadda is scheduled to launch the campaign on January 9 in a remote village in East Burdwan and it is likely to stretch till January 24. From January 25-30, the rice collected will be used to prepare community meals not just for farmers and their families but also for the poor.

“Nadda ji will lead this campaign. We will go door to door seeking bhiksha from our farmers,” Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary, the state vice president for Kisan Morcha, told CNN-News18.

Nadda's Krishak Surkasha Gram Sabha will be held in Jaganandapur village in Katwa organisational district. Farmers have been invited to the public meeting where the BJP chief will highlight the Modi government’s initiatives for farmers. Apart from the recent farm reforms, Nadda is likely to speak on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Soil Health Cards and Kisan Bima Surkasha Yojana.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had on Monday hinted that the central government’s Kisan Yojana for farmers may soon be implemented in the state. She has asked the Centre for a list of those who had applied online to receive direct benefit transfer, an instalment of Rs 18000 crore for 9 crore farmers that Modi had released on December 25.

"I regret that more than 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal have not been able to get benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. More than 23 lakh farmers of West Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme. But the state government has stopped the verification process for so long,” Modi said during his address to farmers on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25.

“In around 3,000-plus gram sabhas, we will be holding Krishak Surkasha Gram Sabhas. This will be launched by our national president,” Sreerupa added.

This will be Nadda’s second visit to the state after his convoy was attacked on December 10. During his two-day visit, Nadda is likely to hold a Kisan Sabha and eat lunch at a farmer’s residence, visit a local temple and hold a roadshow in another district besides holding meeting with party leaders.