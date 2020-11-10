Ekma Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ekma Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Ekma (एकमा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Ekma is part of 19. Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,98,129 eligible electors, of which 1,57,689 were male, 1,39,363 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ekma in 2020 is =CP115/CM115*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,82,811 eligible electors, of which 1,51,827 were male, 1,30,979 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,228 eligible electors, of which 1,13,041 were male, 11,01,187 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ekma in 2015 was 898. In 2010, there were 476.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Manoranjan Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Kameshwar Kumar Singh of BJP by a margin of 8,126 votes which was 5.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 35.32% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Manoranjan Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Kameshwar Kr. Singh of RJD by a margin of 29,201 votes which was 28.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 53.87% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 113. Ekma Assembly segment of Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Ekma are: Om Prakash Prasad (RLSP), Kamal Nayan Pathak (NCP), Madhavi Kumari (JDU), Dr. Satyendra Yadav (CPIM), Saurabh Kumar Pandey (LJP), Ravi Ranjan Singh (RJJP), Raj Kumar Tiwari (BJKDD), Shaikh Naushad (ASPK), Atul Bhaskar (IND), Vinod Kumar Manjhi (SBSPS), Rana Pratap Singh (IND), Ram Narayan Yadav (IND), Vijay Pratap Singh (IND), Shankar Sharma (IND), Sujit Puri (IND), Saurabh Sunny (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.51%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 49.57%, while it was 48.07% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 113. Ekma constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 271. In 2010 there were 229 polling stations.

Extent:

113. Ekma constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Lahladpur and Ekma; Gram Panchayats Mohmmadpur, Bhajouna Nachap, Bhalua Bujurg, Mobarakpur, Matiyar, Chephul and Gobrahi of Manjhi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Ekma seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Ekma is 255.35 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ekma is: 25°59'31.9"N 84°32'22.6"E.

