Eknath Gaikwad Appointed Working President of Mumbai Congress

Mumbai: Former Lok Sabha MP Eknath Gaikwad was appointed the working president of the Mumbai Congress.

The announcement was made by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal through a statement on Friday, with party sources claiming that one more person will be appointed to the post of working president.

Milind Deora, who had announced his resignation as Mumbai unit chief owing to the party's poor Lok Sabha showing, has been asked to continue, sources close to the former Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP said.

Sources said Gaikwad's name was suggested by Deora as part of a panel to lead the party's city unit till state Assembly polls slated for this year.

Two-time MP Gaikwad was defeated in the April-May general elections by Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale.