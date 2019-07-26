Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Eknath Gaikwad Appointed Working President of Mumbai Congress

The announcement to appoint Eknath Gaikwad as working president of Mumbai Congress was made by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Eknath Gaikwad Appointed Working President of Mumbai Congress
Eknath Gaikwad's name was suggested by Milind Deora as part of a panel to lead the party's city unit till state Assembly polls slated for this year. (Pic: Twitter/Eknath Gaikwad)
Loading...

Mumbai: Former Lok Sabha MP Eknath Gaikwad was appointed the working president of the Mumbai Congress.

The announcement was made by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal through a statement on Friday, with party sources claiming that one more person will be appointed to the post of working president.

Milind Deora, who had announced his resignation as Mumbai unit chief owing to the party's poor Lok Sabha showing, has been asked to continue, sources close to the former Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP said.

Sources said Gaikwad's name was suggested by Deora as part of a panel to lead the party's city unit till state Assembly polls slated for this year.

Two-time MP Gaikwad was defeated in the April-May general elections by Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram