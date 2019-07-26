Eknath Gaikwad Appointed Working President of Mumbai Congress
The announcement to appoint Eknath Gaikwad as working president of Mumbai Congress was made by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.
Eknath Gaikwad's name was suggested by Milind Deora as part of a panel to lead the party's city unit till state Assembly polls slated for this year. (Pic: Twitter/Eknath Gaikwad)
Mumbai: Former Lok Sabha MP Eknath Gaikwad was appointed the working president of the Mumbai Congress.
The announcement was made by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal through a statement on Friday, with party sources claiming that one more person will be appointed to the post of working president.
Milind Deora, who had announced his resignation as Mumbai unit chief owing to the party's poor Lok Sabha showing, has been asked to continue, sources close to the former Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP said.
Sources said Gaikwad's name was suggested by Deora as part of a panel to lead the party's city unit till state Assembly polls slated for this year.
Two-time MP Gaikwad was defeated in the April-May general elections by Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Holland's Far From Home Becomes First Spider-Man Film to Enter the Billion Dollar Club
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Low-End Smartphones: Everything You Need to Know
- Vivo Z1 Pro Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- Hardik Pandya Shows Off His New 'Lion' Tattoo