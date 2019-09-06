Eknath Gaikwad Made New Mumbai Congress Chief, Replaces Milind Deora
Congress president has approved the proposal for appointment of Eknath Gaikwad, working president, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee as the acting president of MRCC in place of Milind Deora.
Congress candidate Eknath Gaikwad with his family cast their votes in Dharavi. (Image: Sachin Gokhale/News18)
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, in place of Milind Deora who had resigned after the party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections.
"Congress president has approved the proposal for appointment of Eknath Gaikwad, working president, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) as the acting president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) in place of Milind Deora," a party statement said.
It also said, "The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing president of MRCC, Milind Deora."
Deora resigned soon after Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief taking responsibility of the Congress's debacle in Lok Sabha elections.
Deora was considered close to Rahul Gandhi and has hinted at taking up a central role.
