Shinde Expands Maharashtra Cabinet Over 40 Days After Being Sworn in as CM | Full List of Ministers

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Deepak Kesarkar and Gulabrao Patil are among the top 18 list of leaders picked as Maharashtra cabinet ministers. More than 40 days after being sworn in as chief minister and after a number of assurances, Eknath Shinde expanded his cabinet at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Ravindra Chavan and Vijay Kumar Gavit were already among BJP’s nine frontrunners.

Chandrakant Patil was revenue minister in the Fadnavis government (2014-19), Mungantiwar was finance minister, while Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse and Uday Samant were all cabinet members in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government who revolted against the Shiv Sena leadership and joined the Shinde camp.

Samant, in fact, had hit the headlines last week when his vehicle was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons when he was passing through Katraj area of Pune. People traveling with Samant said that the window pane of former minister’s car was damaged after an unidentified person hurled stones.

Here’s the List of 9 BJP MLAs Sworn in as Cabinet Ministers:

1) Chandrakant Patil

2) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

3) Sudhir Mungantiwar

4) Suresh Khade

5) Girish Mahajan

6) Ravindra Chavhan

7) Mangal Prabhat Lodha

8) Vijaykumar Gavit

9) Atul Save

Here’s the List of 9 Shiv Sena MLAs Sworn in as Cabinet Ministers:

1) Dada Bhuse

2) Shambhuraje Desai

3) Sandeepan Bhumre

4) Uday Samant

5) Tanaji Sawant

6) Abdul Sattar

7) Deepak Kesarkar

8) Gulabrao Patil

9) Sanjay Rathaud

Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar recently hit the headlines after the names of two of his daughters appeared among the list of candidates who have been debarred by the Maharashtra State Council of Exams (MSCE) for their involvement in the teacher eligibility test (TET) scam. However, the MLA said his daughters had failed the TET in 2020.

Sattar blamed his political opponents for dragging his family into the cash-for-marks scandal. He termed it a calculated move ahead of the Cabinet expansion to diminish his prospects.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here