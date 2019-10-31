English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eknath Shinde is Shiv Sena’s House Leader After Aaditya Thackeray Proposes Name
The election was announced at a meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.
The Shiv Sena meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.
Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde was on Thursday elected the party's leader in the state legislature. His candidature was proposed by party leader Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.
The election was announced at a meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.
Sena sources said party chief and Aaditya's father Uddhav Thackeray was not keen to appoint his son as the head of the Sena's legislative unit.
