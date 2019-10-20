Take the pledge to vote

Elaborate Security Measures in Place for Fair, Peaceful Polls, Says Haryana DGP

He assured that the Haryana Police had made elaborate security arrangements for fair, peaceful and incident-free conduct of the assembly elections, in which over 1.83 people are eligible to vote.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: With Haryana going to polls on Monday, Director General of Police Manoj Yadava appealed to people to reach their respective polling stations in large numbers and cast vote without any fear.

He assured that the Haryana Police had made elaborate security arrangements for fair, peaceful and incident-free conduct of the assembly elections, in which over 1.83 people are eligible to vote.

Tight security arrangements had been made to ensure smooth polling and over 75,000 personnel had been mobilised, Yadava said.

The state has 90 assembly segments with 1,169 candidates in the fray this time. Giving detailing about the security measures put in place, the DGP on Sunday said the central armed police forces allocated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had been deployed at critical polling stations.

He said stern action would be taken against those trying to disrupt the polling process.

Police had prepared contingency plans to tackle any eventuality across the state, he said, adding that all range ADGPs/IGPs, commissioners of police and DSPs would commence patrolling from 6 am and stay in the field till the voting was over.

The inter-state borders had been completely sealed to prevent the cross-border movement of anti-social elements and liquor, the DGP added.

He said all senior police officers and those from the Excise Department had been instructed to keep tabs on liquor vends.

