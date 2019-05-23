Elamanchili Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Elamanchili Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RPI(A) -- -- Lamba Srinivasa Rao SHS -- -- Kolagani Nageswara Rao JSP -- -- Sundarapu Vijay Kumar IND -- -- Eswarpu Ashok IND -- -- Pragada Annapurna BJP -- -- Mylapalli Rajarao TDP -- -- Panchakarla Ramesh Babu IND -- -- Ravi Demullu IND -- -- Boja Nageswara Rao IND -- -- Veera Balaji Satya Prasad Veesam NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Uppalapati Venkata Ramanamurthy Raju INC -- -- Apparao Kundrapu

32. Elamanchili is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,97,602 voters of which 97,003 are male and 1,00,588 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Elamanchili, recorded a voter turnout of 84.49%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.67% and in 2009, 83.58% of Elamanchili's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 8,375 votes which was 5.26% of the total votes polled. Panchakarla Ramesh Babu polled a total of 1,59,218 (37.02%) votes.INC's Uppalapati Venkata Ramanamurthy Raju (Kannababu) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 10090 (6.92%) votes. Uppalapati Venkata Ramanamurthy Raju (Kannababu) polled 1,45,773 which was 37.02% of the total votes polled.Elamanchili went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: यलमंचिली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and యలమంచిలి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).