Elangovan Stripped of DMK Post for Saying Sonia Gandhi Would Unveil Karunanidhi Statue
Statue unveiling event was still being "discussed" by the party top leadership and no decision was taken.
File photo of Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan.
Chennai: The DMK has said its Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan has been relieved of the post of secretary, public relations, party jargon that denotes the position of spokesperson.
